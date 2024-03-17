The Faridkot police arrested three gangsters, while one managed to escape after a brief encounter near Panjgrain village in Faridkot district on Saturday afternoon, police officials said. Faridkot: Three gangsters arrested after encounter, one on the run

As per police, four motorcycle-borne gangsters were travelling when they were signalled to stop but started firing at the cops.

“Three criminals sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during an encounter with the police. They were admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) at Faridkot for treatment,” police said.

The accused were identified as Ranjit Singh and Jashandeep Singh Wara Daraka in Faridkot district and Sanjeev Kumar of Haryana. Meanwhile, police are trying to identify the fourth gangster who managed to escape. The police recovered illegal weapons from the accused.

“After getting a tip-off, a team of Faridkot police crime investigation agency (CIA) intercepted four criminals but when signalled them to stop, the accused opened fire at them. Three accused suffered bullet injuries in the leg and were arrested, but one managed to escape. Police teams are conducting raids to nab him as well. Meanwhile, we are registering a case against the accused,” said a police official privy to the development.

As per police sources, the arrested accused have criminal cases registered against them in various districts of Punjab. “These gangsters had come to the area for criminal activity on the directions of a gangster lodged in Faridkot jail,” a police source added.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh refused to comment on the encounter and subsequent arrests and said: “The matter is under investigation.”