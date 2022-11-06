Farm fires continue in Haryana, total count jumps 2,500-mark

: The incidents of stubble burning continued in Haryana with 90 fresh cases reported from various places across the state, taking the total number of farm fires to 2,530.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has detected 44 Active Fire Locations from Fatehabad district, followed by 13 in Jind, 8 in Kaithal, 7 in Sirsa, 5 in Hisar, 4 in Karnal, 3 in Ambala, 2 each in Kurukshetra and Panipat and 1 each in Sonepat and Yamunanagar.

The figures revealed that with 611 incidents, Kaithal district was leading the tally of total number of farm fires, while 499 cases were reported in Fatehabad, 292 in Jind, 289 in Kurukshetra, 270 in Karnal and 203 in Ambala.

AQI improves a bit

The air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board has revealed that Dharuhera and Charkhi Dadri are the two cities in the ‘severe’ category. On Friday, the air quality of nine districts of the state was recorded as ‘severe’ for the first time this year as the air quality index of these cities crossed the 401 level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The air quality of Sonepat (316), Kaithal (309), Gurugram (357), Faridabad (334), Bhiwani (354), Bahadurgarh (388) and Ballabgarh (381) was categorized as ‘very poor’.

The air quality of Yamunanagar (205), Sirsa (216), Panipat (230), Narnaul (273), Manesar (295), Kurukshetra (269), Jind (255), Hisar (285), and Fatehabad (268) has been recorded as ‘poor’. The AQI of Karnal (186), Palwal (140), Panchkula (192) was recorded as ‘moderate’.