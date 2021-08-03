Farm laws: SAD-BSP MPs give wheat stalks to parliamentarians

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs on Monday handed over wheat stalks to parliamentarians to highlight the plight of farmers protesting on the Delhi borders, and demanded justice for them.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was leading the protest, offered wheat stalks NDA government ministers and MPs and asked them to introspect about the treatment being meted to the farmers.

Speaking to the media, Harsimrat said: “if we are partaking our daily bread, we have only farmers to thank. It is shocking that a community to which everyone is beholden is being persecuted by the Union government which refuses to repeal the three black agriculture laws. Today, we distributed wheat stalks to MPs to appeal to the conscience of our policy makers to be just to the hand that feeds them.”

The MPs also raised slogans “Kala kanoon vapis lo and kisano ki mange poori karo,” (withdrawn lack laws, accept demands of the farmers).

Harsimrat said the SAD-BSP parliamentarians had been demanding a discussion on the need for repeal three farm laws since the first day of the monsoon session. “We moved repeated adjournment motions. But all were disallowed,” she added.

She condemned the attempts being made by the Centre to not only defame the farmers’ protest but also belittle the sacrifices made by them for this noble cause.