‘Farm produce not being graded scientifically’

Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who is the administrative secretary in-charge of Nuh district, has recommended that the quality of agricultural produce arriving in mandis for procurement should be graded in a scientific manner.

The IAS officer, who recently inspected Kharif procurement operations in Nuh district, said the focus should be on quality-based trading on national agriculture market portal (e-NAM) to ensure greater number of buyers and best value for the farmers’ produce.

Khemka, in his inspection report, said during his visit to mandis of Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Tauru on October 1, he came to know that some bogus registration for Bajra on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal were found during ground verification.

“This was due to expectation of government purchase of bajra at minimum support price (MSP) where unscrupulous traders would have sold recycled or bajra brought from other states,” he wrote.

The IAS officer said bajra produce was traded between ₹1,250-1,300. However, one lot was sold at ₹1,800 and another at ₹900. “The large difference was explained due to differences in quality. But the quality is being judged by eye estimation. No grading of lots was being done by the market committees,” the officer wrote.

“Though the producer did not dispute the low price, the fact remains that had bajra been purchased by government agencies at MSP, all lots would have been purchased at the same price, irrespective of differences in quality,” the officer further wrote.

The officer said under the Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, 1937 the national standards for Bajra are notified, considering quality factors such as moisture, foreign matter, other food grains, admixture of different varieties, damaged grains, immature grains, grains infested with weevil (an insect which damages grains) and shrivelled grains.

Bajra is graded into four types taking into account the maximum level of tolerance for each of the factors and grading is done using MAAT machines.

Khemka said average rate of PUSA Basmati 1509 variety was hovering between ₹2,800-2,900 and one particular lot was sold for ₹1,700. The reason given was that the lot contained large proportion of unripe grains as per eye estimation.

However, the quality is not measured and recorded to explain the price difference. The price variation without grading of the produce is prone to misuse by vested interests, he said.

Khemka wrote the e-NAM trading was non-existent, the auction was done manually and the auction details were entered manually into the e-NAM portal. The analyst was ignorant of e-NAM trading or grading of the produce.

“Instead of being Luddites, the marketing board should make progress with the use of e-NAM quality-based trading. A unified market of farmers produce will ensure best value for it. Buyers should be allowed to register in e-NAM, independent of registration in APMC mandis. Farmers will realise better value of their produce with increasing buyers. Inter-state or unified registration of buyers may be allowed on the portal,” Khemka said.

