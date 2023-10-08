Farmer bodies unite to pay respects to MS Swaminathan

Putting up a united front, a slew of farmers’ associations came together on a common platform to pay tributes to noted agronomist and agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan at Jalandhar on Sunday.

The farmer bodies also gave a clarion call for a joint meeting at Chandigarh on October 18 to discuss the ongoing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue and come up with a strategy to jointly press for the implementation of the Swaminathan report.

Two main unions -- Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugarahan) and BKU (Dalewal), however, didn’t attend the bhog ceremony, organised as a mark of respect to the noted agri scientist.

Punjab Kisan Sangrash Committee president Kanwalpal Singh

said Sunday’s gathering gave a clear message to authorities that the farmer unions are united and will continue to raise issues concerning farmers in Punjab.

“We have given a call to all unions, including Ugarahan and Dalewal, to be part of a joint meeting to discuss the key issue of SYL. The water dispute between Punjab and Haryana must be resolved on the basis of riparian principle,” he said.

Another farmer leader, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said the unions strongly denounced the central and state governments for “playing politics on SYL canal” at a time when Punjab has no water to share with other states.

BKU (Dakaunda) state president Buta Singh Burjgill said, “The real tribute to Dr MS Swaminathan is the implementation of his report in toto regarding remunerative MSP and its legal status, and his formula C2+50%, which is the need of hour.”

The C2 formula of calculating cost of cultivation includes the imputed cost of capital and the rent on land, to give farmers 50% returns.

Among other demands of the unions are loan waiver for all farmers and agriculture workers, justice for Lakhimpur Kheri farmers and withdrawal of all cases registered against farmers. The attack on media houses was also condemned during the event.

