Farmer found dead at Singhu, cardiac arrest suspected
chandigarh news

Farmer found dead at Singhu, cardiac arrest suspected

The farmer had recently returned to the Singhu protest site from his house; he was found dead in his tent by fellow protesters
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:40 AM IST
The body of the farmer was found in his tent at Singhu protest site by his fellow protesters. (HT PHOTO)

A 55-year-old farmer, who was protesting against the centre’s three farm laws at Singhu border, was found dead on Monday morning. The deceased, identified as Bhaghal Ram, a resident of Punjab’s Jalandhar, is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Farmer leaders said the 55-year-old had returned to the protest site after visiting home on September 18. He had been associated with the farmers’ protest since November last year.

“He was found dead in his tent on Monday morning following which we informed the police. Bhaghal Ram is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son,” said the farmer leaders.

Kundli police station SHO Ravi Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the Sonepat civil hospital.

“Farmers claimed that he died of heart attack but the exact reason will be known after post-mortem. We have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the SHO added.

