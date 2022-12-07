Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmer killed in accident in Karnal sugar mill

Published on Dec 07, 2022 10:19 PM IST

The farmer had brought his produce to the sugar mill and the incident took place when the tractor of deceased developed some problems and he was trying to pull it with another tractor

Farmer killed in accident in Karnal sugar mill
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A 45-year-old farmer was killed in an accident at the cooperative sugar mill in Karnal, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Subhas Kumar of Lalupura village of Karnal district. The farmer had brought his produce to the sugar mill and the incident took place when the tractor of deceased developed some problems and he was trying to pull it with another tractor. When he was trying to drag it after linking it with another tractor, he was crushed between the two vehicles.

