Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
Farmer leader Joginder Ugrahan detained, protesters halted in Punjab’s Barnala

ByMuskan
Mar 05, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Traffic plies normally amid heavy police deployment to prevent farm activists’ march towards Chandigarh.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan was arrested in Sangrur on Wednesday when he was on his way to join the Samyukt Kisan Morcha march to protest in Chandigarh.

Farm activists raising slogans along the highway after they were stopped from proceeding in Barnala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Farm activists raising slogans along the highway after they were stopped from proceeding in Barnala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Ugrahan, who leads a faction with a considerable following, was stopped by police at Mehlan Chowk when he was on the way to join the march from Gharachon village in Bhawanigarh tehsil of Sangrur district. He was taken to Chhajli police station.

Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, a senior leader of the Ekta-Ugrahan faction, said even though Joginder Singh Ugrahan had been detained , the activists would continue their march towards Chandigarh in the afternoon.

A convoy of nearly 1,000 activists from various farmer unions was stopped at the Badbar toll plaza near Barnala on National Highway-7 to prevent them from heading to Chandigarh to hold a dharna in the morning.

Barnala senior superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam led a force of nearly 500 personnel to halt the farm activists from marching ahead and ensured smooth flow of traffic.

The activists had gathered in large numbers, parking their vehicles and tractor-trailers on one side of the toll plaza. They belonged to the BKU Ekta-Dakaunda (Dhaner), BKU Dakaunda (Burj Gill), BKU Kadian, BKU Ekta Ugrahan, BKU Rajewal, and the Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab.

Wednesday, March 05, 2025
