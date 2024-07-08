Farmer union hands over demand letter to Ambala MP

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) on Monday handed over a demand letter to Ambala Member of Parliament (MP) from Congress, Varun Chaudhary in Ambala City. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) on Monday handed over a demand letter to Ambala Member of Parliament (MP) from Congress, Varun Chaudhary in Ambala City. (HT File)

The letter was given on behalf of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) that decided to undertake the campaign in the country and raise demand before the opposition MPs.

Jai Singh, a farmer leader, said that through this they are asking the opposition MPs to raise their demand related to MSP and other issues in the Parliament.