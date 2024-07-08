 Farmer union hands over demand letter to Ambala MP - Hindustan Times
Farmer union hands over demand letter to Ambala MP

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 09, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The letter was given on behalf of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) that decided to undertake the campaign in the country and raise demand before the opposition MPs. Jai Singh, a farmer leader, said that through this they are asking the opposition MPs to raise their demand related to MSP and other issues in the Parliament.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) on Monday handed over a demand letter to Ambala Member of Parliament (MP) from Congress, Varun Chaudhary in Ambala City.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) on Monday handed over a demand letter to Ambala Member of Parliament (MP) from Congress, Varun Chaudhary in Ambala City.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) on Monday handed over a demand letter to Ambala Member of Parliament (MP) from Congress, Varun Chaudhary in Ambala City. (HT File)

The letter was given on behalf of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) that decided to undertake the campaign in the country and raise demand before the opposition MPs.

Jai Singh, a farmer leader, said that through this they are asking the opposition MPs to raise their demand related to MSP and other issues in the Parliament.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmer union hands over demand letter to Ambala MP
