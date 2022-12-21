Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer unions march towards Haryana assembly from Ambala to press for demands

Farmer unions march towards Haryana assembly from Ambala to press for demands

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:04 AM IST

The first day’s march started from gurdwara Panjokhara Sahib to village Mauli in Barwala for a night halt, covering 22 kilometres

Farmer unions march towards Haryana assembly from Ambala to press for demands
Farmer unions march towards Haryana assembly from Ambala to press for demands
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Farmers and activists affiliated to five farmer unions on Tuesday started their march to the Haryana Assembly from here to press the state government to fulfill their demands, including announcement of sugarcane price for the season.

The farmer bodies include Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Sir Chotu Ram factions of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Pagdi Sambhal Jatta, Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union and Azad Kisan Union, all under the umbrella of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha.

The first day’s march started from gurdwara Panjokhara Sahib to village Mauli in Barwala for a night halt, covering 22 kilometres.

On the second day, the farmers will walk for another 26 kilometres till gurudwara Nadda Sahib and will start again on Thursday morning for Vidhan Sabha, nearly 14 kilometres away, farmer leader Tejveer Singh, who is part of the march, said.

Amarjeet Singh Mohri from BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) said that the protesters will remind the government of their promises made to the farmers during their last protest in Panchkula on September 12.

“We will submit a memorandum demanding compensation for crop damage, announcement of sugarcane price for this season, malkana deh land, change in land acquisition laws for roads and others,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out