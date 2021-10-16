Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer unions to blame for Dalit’s murder at Kundli border: Ashwani Sharma
chandigarh news

Farmer unions to blame for Dalit’s murder at Kundli border: Ashwani Sharma

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma blamed farmer unions for the murder of a Dalit man at the Kundli border
Punjab chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ashwani Sharma blamed farmer unions for the Kundli border lynching of a Dalit man from Tarn Taran. (HT)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday alleged that farmer unions are responsible for the unfortunate murder of a Dalit man from Tarn Taran at the Kundli border, demanding action as per law.

“Lakhbir Singh was brutally tortured and murdered. A video on social media by spectators clearly shows the inhuman side of these union leaders. This is not Afghanistan; we are a democracy and believe in equal rights for human beings irrespective of caste, creed and religion,” he said.

Sharma said the police should investigate the matter thoroughly so that the guilty can be punished.

Badal Sr demands impartial probe

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Friday condemned the lynching of a man at Kundli border and sought an impartial probe into the heinous crime.

“In a civilised society, there is no place either for heinous acts of sacrilege of holy scriptures or for barbaric violence,” he said in a statement here.

“Allegations that the entire sequence of events is a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to sabotage the long, peaceful and democratic struggle of farmers against the three laws also need a thorough, fair and impartial probe,” Badal said.

