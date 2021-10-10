Farmer who claimed to have been hit by BJP MP Saini’s convoy booked in three cases

Two days after a farmer from Yamunanagar, Bhawan Preet claimed of getting hit by the Innova of BJP MP Nayab Saini’s convoy, he has been booked in three separate FIRs along with district BKU (Charuni) chief Malkit Singh and others at Naraingarh police station, while there has been no action on his complaint yet.

As per the first case lodged on complaint of the station in-charge of Naraingarh police station, SI Dhoom Singh, it was alleged that the farm unions had protested outside the Saini Samaj Dharamshala at a social event attended by MP Saini and state transport minister Moolchand Sharma.

Singh said, “Despite our efforts of asking them to remain calm, the union members broke barricades twice and gathered outside the venue. The farmers continued to create a ruckus when the dignitaries were leaving the event.”

Farm leaders Malkit Singh and Jaswinder along with Bhawan Preet have been named in the FIR on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and others.

In the second case, Malkit, Bhawan and Parmeshwar alias Pappi have been booked on complaint of a local Rajiv Saini for rioting, wrongful confinement and others.

Saini said the suspects had levelled false allegations against him that he was driving the MP’s car and had hit Bhawan Preet.

“I was inside the venue from 9am. Many of us were captivated for at least four hours inside the venue as the protestors had surrounded us. They’ve said that I was driving the car and tried to crush Bhawan but I’ve never been the MP. I’m an industrialist,” he told the police.

The third case has been registered by Saini’s driver Anil Kumar, of Babain, against Malkit, Bhawan and Jaswinder Bhookhri on charges of wrongful restraint, attempting to commit offences and others.

The driver said he was driving the Innova with PRO Joginder Singh, behind the vehicles of Saini in the convoy, when the farmers followed him, attacked his car with weapons and tried to drag him out of the vehicle.

Sub-inspector Dhoom Singh said, “Three cases were lodged against the farmers on Friday. No arrest has been made and investigations are underway. We’ve already registered a DDR on complaint of Bhawan Preet but no FIR has been lodged.”

Meanwhile, protesting against the fresh cases and no FIR on their complaint, farmers have decided to gather at the Naraingarh grain market at 11am on Sunday.

At 9am, Bhog ceremony will be held in memory of the slain farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri at the Panjokhara Sahib Gurdwara.

Malkit Singh said, “Police have made a record by lodging three cases in a single day against us, in favour of Saini. We’ll gather at the grain mandi and decide on further course of action.”