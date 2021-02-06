Farmers block roads across Punjab to drive home protest
The chakka jam call given by farmer unions got a good response in south Punjab on Saturday.
A large number of villagers, including women, blocked national and state highways in Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka and other adjoining towns.
Protesting farmers parked their tractor-trolleys at Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk since noon. Several trade unions also come out in support of farmers. The protesters blocked roads at Malout, Ferozepur and Faridkot.
In Bathinda, the farmer unions blocked traffic at five places, including Sangat, Maur and Rampura.
Private bus operators have already announced suspension of services in solidarity with the farmer unions.
Bathinda police chief BS Virk said the administration has made traffic diversions at 20 spots. “We are monitoring vehicular movement in the area and immediate support will be provided to commuters. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the designated spots of protests,” he said.
Blockades in border towns of Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran
Farmers and their supporters blocked roads at key points in Amritsar and its neighbouring towns of Tarn Taran, Batala and Gurdaspur in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws and the internet shutdown at the demonstration sites on Delhi’s borders.
Apart from Golden Gate, which is the main entrance to the holy city, the road was blocked at Gumtala Chowk, Rialto Chowk, Mirankot Chowk, Tarn Taran road, Bhandari Bridge and Fatehgarh Churian bypass. The farmers held up placards and banners against the central government.
