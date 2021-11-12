Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Farmers, contractual workers stage protest, block Morinda-Sirhind Road

Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Morinda

Agitating over their respective issues, farmer unions and contractual workers laid siege to the Morinda-Sirhind Road and part of the Chandigarh-Ludhiana Road on Thursday.

The farmers are opposing the closure of paddy procurement in some parts of Punjab, while contractual workers demanded revision of The Punjab Protection and Regularization of Contractual Employees Bill (2021), which they said had overlooked staff hired through a service provider.

Protesting contractual employees from 15 departments said they will not lift the protest until there demands are met. They said only 36,000 people will benefit from the bill, while 1.3 lakh employees will not be regularised. Meanwhile, farmers also held a protest at the Chandigarh-Ludhiana Road at the same site.

