Farmer’s death: Harsimrat slams Mann for not registering case against Haryana cops

Lok Sabha member from Bathinda and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of going back on his word and not registering a criminal case against Haryana Police officials in the death of 21-year-old farmer Shubh Karan Singh.

Harsimrat who Shubh Karan’s native village Balloh to mourn his demise, said it was shocking that no one from the state government visited the grieving family.

Shubh Karan died in Haryana Police action at Khanauri border on Wednesday.

The Bathinda MP alleged that a delay in registering a criminal case by a serious pellet injury showed Punjab government’s collusion with Haryana.

“A case should be registered against Mann in his capacity as home minister,” she said.

The Bathinda MP said it is surprising that the Punjab CM has not raised demands of farmers with the Prime Minister.

“The AAP government should now pass a bill in the upcoming assembly session on March 1 to purchase all 23 crops on MSP as promised earlier by Mann. The Centre should conduct meaningful talks with the farmer unions and resolve all their grievances,” she added.