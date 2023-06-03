Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delay in compensation: Haryana farmers put up ‘pucca morcha’ in Hisar

Delay in compensation: Haryana farmers put up ‘pucca morcha’ in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 03, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The protesting farmers also demanded validation of crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, whose crop insurance papers were reverted by an insurance firm, Reliance General Insurance, for the 2022 rabi season.

Farmers continued their protest outside Hisar mini-secretariat by putting up a “pucca morcha” while demanding to release last year’s compensation for the damaged rabi crops.

Farmers put up a “pucca morcha” in front of mini secretariat in Hisar on Friday. (HT photo)
Farmers put up a “pucca morcha” in front of mini secretariat in Hisar on Friday. (HT photo)

The protesting farmers also demanded validation of crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, whose crop insurance papers were reverted by an insurance firm, Reliance General Insurance, for the 2022 rabi season.

A large number of tractor-trailers were parked outside the mini-secretariat on the Hisar-Rajgarh road, due to which commuters faced inconvenience. The farmers said they are ready for a long haul, if their demands are not met.

Anil Gorchi, a farmer leader, said they have been demanding release of pending compensation of around 30 crore in Balsamand block. “Of 33 crore, 8 crore has been disbursed and the remaining amount is yet to be given to the affected farmers. An amount of 29 crore for the farmers in Adampur block is pending for the last nearly three years. The Reliance General Insurance reverted the documents of nearly 27,000 farmers citing lack of requisite documents. The farmers had made the payment of premium, but aren’t getting the benefits for crop failure due to rejection of their crop insurance papers,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
protest farmers compensation crop insurance + 2 more
protest farmers compensation crop insurance + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out