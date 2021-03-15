Farmers force Dhankar, Dushyant to skip events

Haryana BJP leaders and workers on Sunday bore the brunt of farmers in Jhajjar, Dadri and Jind districts. Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar cancelled his visit to Charkhi and Patawas villages in Dadri after farmers led by Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan, who is also head of the Sangwan Khap, with his supporters reached Charkhi carrying black flags in their hands.

Raju Mann, a farm leader, said they will not allow the entry of BJP-JJP leaders in their area and the khaps had already announced their boycott .

BJP workers left the venue of the ‘chintan shivir’ at Jind’s Narwana after farmers, including children and women, reached the venue and started sloganeering amid heavy security.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala , his cabinet colleague and Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma cancelled their visit to Jhajjar’s Mahavidyalaya Gurukul after a protest by farmers and Chahar Khap members , who erected tents outside the college on Saturday to protest against the BJP-JJP leaders.

Farmers continue confronting MLAs who voted gainst no-confidence motion

Karnal Farmers continued with their campaign to confront BJP, JJP and Independent MLAs who had voted against the no-confidence motion in the state assembly recently.

Agitated farmers staged protests and burnt the effigies of the MLAs. In Kurukshetra, farmers took out a protest march against JJP’s Shahbad MLA Ram Karan. Amid heavy police deployment, famers also gheraoed the office of the MLA, saying they will not allow him to enter villages.

Also, farmers held a protest against Independent MLA from Pundri assembly constituency Randhir Gollan. Farmers staged a protest in Pundri and burnt his effigy. The farmers also circulated Gollan’s old videos on social media in which he was seen slamming the BJP leaders in Haryana for not giving him ticket and seeking support from farmers.

“Gollan came to us for support when the BJP did not give him ticket and we voted for him, but now he betrayed us when we needed his vote for the no-confidence motion,” said a protesting farmer Hardeep Singh Dhull.

Farmers not to build brick-mortar houses at Delhi border: Union leader

Rohtak A day after Kundli police registered two FIRs against farmers for constructing brick-mortar houses and digging borewell along the highway at Kundli, the farm leaders on Sunday said they will follow the rules and will not construct ‘pucca’ structures at the protest sites.

A day earlier, a man from Punjab (Karam Singh) was booked by name in two FIRs registered against farmers for constructing brick-mortar houses and digging borewell along the highway at Kundli on the complaint of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Anand Singh and Kundli municipal council secretary Pawan Kumar.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Dharshan Pal Singh said they have conducted a meeting with other leaders and decided not to build brick-mortar houses at protest sites. “We will not take any step that will weaken our agitation. We will abide by the law,” he added.