Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers lodge arson complaint as five tents gutted at Kundli border
chandigarh news

Farmers lodge arson complaint as five tents gutted at Kundli border

At least five make-shift hutments and a car were gutted allegedly in arson by an unidentified man near Rasoi dhaba at Kundli-Singhu border on Thursday where farmers have been sitting-in against the Centre’s three farm laws since November
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:04 AM IST
The tents damaged in fire at the Singhu border on Thursday.

At least five make-shift hutments and a car were gutted allegedly in arson by an unidentified man near Rasoi dhaba at Kundli-Singhu border on Thursday where farmers have been sitting-in against the Centre’s three farm laws since November. However, no one got injured in the incident, it is learnt, even as clothes, cooler, and other belongings of the protesters were gutted.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said some farmers saw an unidentified man setting a tent on fire. “After seeing farmers coming towards the tents he had set on fire, the man fled the spot. Farmers tried to catch him but he managed to flee the spot. The BJP government has been making all attempts to crush our voice and they have stooped such a low of setting tents ablaze,” he added.

After the incident, farmers blocked the National Highway-44 and raised slogans against the Haryana and Union governments.

Talking to HT over phone, Kundli SHO Ravi Kumar said farmers have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for arson.

“The farmers said a man who came from the BRTS side set their tents on fire. The make-shift structures of the farmers were gutted in fire and their belongings were burnt too. The situation was controlled within an hour. We are looking into the matter and no FIR has been registered so far,” the SHO added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With 5,858 cases in a day, Haryana touches another grim milestone

Open to imposing weekend curfew, says Chandigarh admn amid Covid surge

UK variant found in 70% samples sent by PGIMER

Ex-Akali MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha acquitted in 1983 Patti doctor murder case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP