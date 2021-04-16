Farmers lodge arson complaint as five tents gutted at Kundli border

At least five make-shift hutments and a car were gutted allegedly in arson by an unidentified man near Rasoi dhaba at Kundli-Singhu border on Thursday where farmers have been sitting-in against the Centre’s three farm laws since November. However, no one got injured in the incident, it is learnt, even as clothes, cooler, and other belongings of the protesters were gutted.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said some farmers saw an unidentified man setting a tent on fire. “After seeing farmers coming towards the tents he had set on fire, the man fled the spot. Farmers tried to catch him but he managed to flee the spot. The BJP government has been making all attempts to crush our voice and they have stooped such a low of setting tents ablaze,” he added.

After the incident, farmers blocked the National Highway-44 and raised slogans against the Haryana and Union governments.

Talking to HT over phone, Kundli SHO Ravi Kumar said farmers have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for arson.

“The farmers said a man who came from the BRTS side set their tents on fire. The make-shift structures of the farmers were gutted in fire and their belongings were burnt too. The situation was controlled within an hour. We are looking into the matter and no FIR has been registered so far,” the SHO added.