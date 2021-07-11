Punjab: Farmers manhandle BJP leaders in Rajpura

Protesting against the contentious agricultural laws, farmers disrupted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting in Patiala’s Rajpura town and manhandled a councillor besides some local leaders and workers on Sunday.

Though Punjab BJP general secretary Bhupesh Aggarwal, who was chairing the district-level meeting, was rescued, farmers chased councillor Shanti Swarup and even tore his clothes while police were taking him away from the venue.

As soon as the meeting began at the Bharat Vikas Parishad building near the new grain market, farmers in large numbers reached there and started a demonstration. As the number of protesters kept increasing, more police force was rushed to the venue to rescue the BJP leaders.

Bhupesh Aggarwal, district rural unit head Vikas Sharma and some other leaders were taken to an adjoining house, from where a panicked Aggarwal released a video claiming danger to his and party workers’ lives.

However, police managed to take him to further safety. Councillor Shanti Swarup was not as lucky. In another video of the incident shared on social media, protesters could be seen chasing and manhandling him, while he was being taken away by cops.

Deputy superintendent of police Jaswinder Singh Tiwana said the security personnel acted promptly and saved the situation. “There was no lapse at all,” he said, adding that police have started proceedings to register an FIR.

Party condemns lawlessness, targets Capt

The state BJP condemned the incident and termed it a planned move to scuttle their political activity. Party leader Harjit Singh Grewal, who is opposing the farmers’ agitation, had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls from Rajpura.

The party leadership rushed Punjab general secretary Subhash Kumar to Rajpura, who later addressed a press conference. Laying the blame on chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he alleged that “Congress goons are trying to intimidate the minority Hindus in Punjab”.

As farmers came to know about the press conference being held at the Lions Club, they reached the venue and began another demonstration.

Farmers have been targeting BJP leaders and events in the past few months. On June 30, Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, who had arrived at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bathinda, had to face the farmers’ wrath. Earlier, in Ferozepur, the convoy of Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma was attacked, while clothes of a BJP legislator were removed in Fazilika.

“There is complete lawlessness in Punjab, as police who are to ensure law and order have become mute spectators. We will not tolerate this and apprise the Union home ministry about the lawlessness in the state,” Ashwani Sharma said after the incident.