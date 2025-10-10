Farmers paid over ₹144 crore in 48 hours in Mohali

Paddy procurement in Mohali district is running smoothly with a strong focus on timely payments, deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said on Thursday. A total of 61,124 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured so far, with 66% of the stock lifted within 72 hours (HT File)

According to the latest data, ₹144.27 crore has already been paid to farmers against dues of ₹136.26 crore, reflecting 106% payment within 48 hours.

A total of 61,124 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured so far, with 66% of the stock lifted within 72 hours. Among procurement agencies, PUNSUP recorded the highest lifting rate at 76%, followed by Pungrain at 65% and PSWC at 63%.

Commending the coordinated efforts of procurement agencies, market committees, and banks, Mittal said that seamless operations and prompt payments have been made possible through close collaboration. She added that ensuring swift payments directly into farmers’ accounts remains the district’s top priority.

Appealing to farmers, Mittal urged them to bring only dry paddy to mandis to maintain uninterrupted procurement and lifting. She added that the administration has put in place adequate arrangements for storage, transport, and real-time monitoring to sustain the procurement momentum.