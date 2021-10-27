Farmers press for cotton crop relief, block Bathinda district administrative complex

Hundreds of farmers from eight districts under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) blocked the Bathinda district administrative complex (DAC) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The protesters said they would lift their indefinite dharna only if the state government announced compensation to farmers whose cotton crop was damaged in the pink bollworm attack.

As farmers, including women, laid siege to the DAC, public dealing was paralysed for the second day.

The entire team of top officials including, the inspector general of police (IGP), deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police (SSP), could not enter their respective offices at the DAC.

The public was harassed as they could not get their work done at the district secretariat. The protesters blocked entry to the secretariat by parking tractor-trolleys and locking the gates.

BKU senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke said the rural economy of the cotton-growing belt was hit after the pest attack this season.

The union is demanding financial assistance of ₹60,000 for farmers and ₹30,000 per family of farm labourers engaged in the cotton harvest.

Deputy commissioner Arvind Pal Sandhu said the administration was in constant touch with protesting farmer leaders to end the agitation.

“The entire matter is in the knowledge of the higher authorities and it will be resolved at the state government level,” said the DC.