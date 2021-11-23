Farmers’ protest a watershed movement in India: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said that the farmers’ agitation against the three controversial laws will always be remembered as a watershed movement to protect democratic and human rights in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM, who along with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu handed over letters of appointment to next of kin of five farmers who died during the agitation, added that the Punjab government will always stand by the food growers of the country.

The CM reiterated that all Punjabis, especially farmers, have to remain vigilant till the draconian farm laws are repealed. He added that fresh conspiracies are being hatched to harm the interests of the farmers, besides derailing the progress and prosperity of Punjab.

Launching a scathing attack on leaders who are welcoming the PM’s announcement to repeal the laws, Channi said that these pseudo nationalist leaders are part and parcel of these anti-Punjab conspiracies. The CM questioned these leaders, stating that there is hardly any reason to rejoice since Punjab had lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle. He said it is shameful that for the sake of their vested political interests, some leaders are hell bent upon sacrificing the interests of the state especially the farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said that announcements regarding repealing of the controversial farm laws are baseless until guarantee on MSP for crops is made. He said that the Union government must ensure that each and every grain of the farmers is lifted on MSP so that the exploitation of farmers in hands of private players is avoided. The chief minister reiterated that the state government will construct a memorial dedicated to farmers who lost their lives during the protest.

On the occasion, appointment letters were handed over to Baljinder Singh, s/o late Jung Singh; Amandeep Kaur, w/o late Baljinder Singh; Prabhjot Singh, s/o late Manmohan Singh; Harvinder Kaur w/o late Jagjit Singh and Satnam Singh s/o late Hakam Singh.

Those present on the occasion also included cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Sanjay Talwar and Lakhbir Singh Lakha; senior Congress leader Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, special principal secretary to CM Rahul Tiwari, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}