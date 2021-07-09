Farmers protest against Haryana minister in Kurukshetra

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Gurnam Charuni faction protested against the Haryana women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhandha in Kurukshetra on Friday.

The minister was to chair a meeting of the public grievances committee at Kurukshetra University.

The protesters tried to enter the university from gate number 2 that led to a face-off with the police. Later, the farmers sat outside the gate blocking the Kaithal-Kurukshetra road.

The farmers said that they had already called to agitate against her presence as part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)’s call to protest against the BJP-JJP leaders in their area.

A protester said, “The meeting was to be held at Panchayat Bhawan, but the administration shifted the venue to the university. This is shameful that a place of education has been turned into the political ground.”