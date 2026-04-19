Farmers’ protest at Airport Chowk foiled, police detain agitators

A planned protest by farmers at Airport Chowk was stopped by the police on Saturday morning, with officers removing tents and detaining several protesters before the demonstration could begin.

The farmers also claimed that a recent strike outside the GMADA office was called off without the consent of all groups involved. (HT Photo)

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Earlier on April 14, the Punjab government accepted key demands and announced relief measures, leading farmers to call off the protest following formal assurances from officials. But later in the week a faction of protesters met at Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib Gurdwara, Sector 62 and decided to continue their protest. The farmers’ hunger strike is over land acquisition for the Aerotropolis project.

According to officials, a large police force reached the site around 9am and dismantled the temporary structures set up by the farmers. Those present were taken in vehicles to the deputy commissioner’s office. The action briefly led to tension in the area, though the situation was quickly brought under control.

Leaders of the Kisan Insaf Morcha, including Karamjit Singh Baidwan, Makhan Singh of Geegamajra and Avtar Singh of Manauli, said the farmers had gathered peacefully to protest against the acquisition of land for the Aerotropolis project by GMADA. They alleged that the police acted before the protest could formally begin.

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{{^usCountry}} DC Mohali, Komal Mittal said, “Airport Chowk is a key junction in Mohali, and any disruption to traffic causes inconvenience to the public.” She added that the administration engaged with the protesters and urged them to show restraint, advising that their concerns be taken up through discussions with GMADA first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DC Mohali, Komal Mittal said, “Airport Chowk is a key junction in Mohali, and any disruption to traffic causes inconvenience to the public.” She added that the administration engaged with the protesters and urged them to show restraint, advising that their concerns be taken up through discussions with GMADA first. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders said that at the DC office, the administration assured them of a meeting on Monday with the Mohali MLA, followed by a discussion with the concerned minister. Farmers have decided to wait for the outcome before planning further action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders said that at the DC office, the administration assured them of a meeting on Monday with the Mohali MLA, followed by a discussion with the concerned minister. Farmers have decided to wait for the outcome before planning further action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They warned that they may resume protests if the meeting is delayed. The farmers also claimed that a recent strike outside the GMADA office was called off without the consent of all groups involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They warned that they may resume protests if the meeting is delayed. The farmers also claimed that a recent strike outside the GMADA office was called off without the consent of all groups involved. {{/usCountry}}

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