Farmers’ protest at Shambhu: Patiala DC objects to Haryana dropping tear-gas shells in Punjab

Objecting to Haryana Police dropping tear-gas shells via drones in Punjab to prevent farmers from marching to Delhi, Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed on Wednesday wrote to his Ambala counterpart Shaleen to refrain from entering the state’s territory. Police using tear gas to disperse protesting farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their Dilli Chalo march near Patiala on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Haryana Police on Tuesday fired nearly 4,500 tear-gas shells, most of them using drones, at Shambhu border with Punjab to disperse protesting farmers in Patiala territory and preventing them from reaching the multi-layered barricading.

This was happening in the presence of senior police officers of Punjab at the spot.

In his letter, Ahmed asked the civil administration “to refrain from such acts and restrict them within their (Haryana) territory”.

When contacted, he said: “As soon as the matter came to my notice, I immediately wrote to the Ambala DC to refrain from such acts in future.”

The Ambala DC, who was at Shambhu border,said he had received the communication late on Tuesday and it was being analysed.

A Haryana official, requesting anonymity, said that the state police are the first force in the country to use drones to drop tear-gas shells. The drones have been provided to the district administration under the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) scheme of the state government that was widely used to monitor and prevent stubble burning cases last year.

Punjab farmer and opposition party leaders, including those of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, have also condemned the Haryana Police action against protesters.

Ramandeep Singh Mann, a farmer leader, said, “This is a criminal act. The Punjab government should register an FIR against Haryana Police.”