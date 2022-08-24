Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers protest ‘forcible’ possession of land by MC in Karnal

Published on Aug 24, 2022 01:56 AM IST

The farmers in Karnal claimed that the land belongs to them and five farmers were cultivating this land since 1992 and they had legal documents in their favour

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday held a protest at Karnal’s mini-secretariat against the officials of the Nissing municipal committee for ‘forcibly’ taking the possession of eight acres of agricultural land from farmers.

The farmers claimed that the land belongs to them and five farmers were cultivating this land since 1992 and they had legal documents in their favour.

However, officials of the Nissing MC on Sunday said that they had filed an appeal in the SDM court and challenged the decree, claiming that the SDM court has given the orders in their favour.

Even on Sunday, they came to claim the possession of the land and the farmers were not given enough time to raise their concerns. The farmers threatened to continue their protest against the Nissing MC for misuing its power.

