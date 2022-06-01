Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers protest ink attack on Rakesh Tikait
chandigarh news

Farmers protest ink attack on Rakesh Tikait

Upset over the ink attack at farm leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday, members of farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Tuesday
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait (HT File)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Upset over the ink attack at farm leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru on Monday, members of farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Tuesday.

The protesting farmers raised slogans against the BJP government and claimed that the attack on Tikait was in connivance with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

They handed over a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, to the district authorities and demanded that the Karnataka government should take strict action against the culprits.

The farmers said the ink was not thrown at Tikait but the entire farming community. “Such attack in a BJP-ruled state proves that it is an anti-farmer government,” they said.

Farm leader Surender Sangwan said a meeting will be called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to decide future course of action.

The farmers threatened that the government should take strict action against the miscreants or they will intensify protests.

