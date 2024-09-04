Farmers’ protest: More unions to join, call on protest extension today in Chandigarh

Second day of the farmers’ protest remained calm with strategic planning as protestors maintained their routines while preparing for a crucial gathering set to take place on Wednesday. As many as 5,000 farmers have assembled at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

The meeting, expected to be crucial, will decide whether to extend the ongoing protest that has drawn farmers from across the region. As many as 5,000 farmers have assembled at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground.

The day began early for the farmers, with most of them starting their activities at around 4 am. The protest site at Sector 34, an open ground, became a temporary home where farmers adhered to their daily rituals. They bathed in makeshift arrangements, prepared meals together, and played cards in leisure time. By noon, the farmers gathered in a large tent, where leaders presented their views and rallied the crowd.

“Chandigarh is our homeland and the capital of Punjab. We were never allowed in Chandigarh after 2009 after we last protested. We will amplify this movement at a bigger scale now,” said Kuldeep Singh, a farmer from Amritsar belt.

A series of meetings were held throughout the day where strategies were discussed. Leaders took turns addressing the crowd. Discussions were thorough, covering immediate actions needed and the long-term goals of the movement.

Anticipation is building as more farmers are expected to join the protest Wednesday onwards. Additional groups or kafilas are set to arrive, swelling the numbers and adding to the momentum of the movement. “Some unions had returned back on Monday after the protest march. Everything has been according to the plan as we presented our demand to the government. From Wednesday, more groups will join us along with their families,” said Shikandar Ghumman, a farmer from Bathinda.

The protest site is expected to become even more crowded with an influx of participants from surrounding areas, further amplifying pressure on authorities.

The most crucial moment will come on Wednesday evening when leaders will convene a state-level decisive meeting. “We will assess the government’s response to our demands and decide whether to continue the agitation. If we find the government’s stance unsatisfactory, we decide to prolong our stay and intensify our protest in the days to come,” said Jogindra Singh of BKU Ugrahan.