Farmers protest over stray cattle menace in Ambala

Several farmers and activists affiliated to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh faction on Tuesday protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Ambala against stray cattle damaging crops in their fields and causing accidents on roads.

The protesters gathered at the New Grain Market in the city with the cattle loaded in tractor-trailers and marched towards the site. They had planned to tie the livestock in the office premises, but police stopped them at the entry.

Farmers’ spokesperson Tejveer Singh said as they were not allowed to enter the office, farmers staged a sit-in outside the entry gate and police arranged a meeting with the administration.

The members first met the officials of the animal husbandry department and after no solution, they met DC Priyanka Soni.

“Stray cattle have been damaging our fields for a long time. There are daily accidents reported on roads due to this menace. We told the officials to look into the issue else face large protests in future,” Tejveer added. The DC said, “We assured them that efforts will be made to tackle the issue. The cattle that were brought to my office were taken care of and sent to a nearby gaushala. BDPOs will be instructed to look into the menace and we appeal NGOs to come forward to run gaushalas, where the state government is also providing help.”

