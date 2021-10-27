Farmers’ protest: Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to meet Amit Shah tomorrow

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will lead a non-political delegation of agricultural experts to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Capt Amarinder Singh said he had been discussing various options with the Union home minister and others. “I think I can help in finding a solution as I have been the chief minister of Punjab and am also an agriculturist,” he said at a press conference.

While there could be no pre-decided formula for the resolution of the farmers’ stir, something would emerge during the talks as both sides, the central government and farmers, want a resolution to the crisis triggered by the farm laws, he said, clarifying that he had not met any farmer leaders.

Says back-channel talks are on

Capt Amarinder said he had deliberately not interfered in the matter as the farmers did not want politicians involved. The farmer leaders had four inconclusive meetings with the Centre, but back-channel talks have been going on, he added. Made to resign as the chief minister following months of tussle and turbulence in the Punjab Congress, Capt Amarinder Singh has already announced that he is launching his party.

He had earlier said any seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to a resolution of the farmers’ issue in their interest.