Farmers staging a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Patiala on Friday.
Farmers protest stricter norms for paddy purchase

The protesters alleged that instead of giving relief to them, the government has come up with stringent specifications, which are uncalled for
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Farmers under the banner of the BKU-Dakaunda staged a protest in Patiala on Friday against new quality specification fixed by the central government for paddy procurement.

The protesters alleged that instead of giving relief to them, the government has come up with stringent specifications, which are uncalled for.

As per new specifications in case of paddy unloaded at grain markets, the central government has reduced the moisture content limit from 17% to 16%, while the permissible limit of foreign matter (organic and inorganic) has been lowered from 2% to 1%. The percentage of discoloured, sprouted and damaged grains has been reduced to 3% from 5%.

Gurmail Singh, district president of the union, said: “We were demanding increase in the moisture content, but the government has done completely opposite by reducing it in the new specifications.

Jagmail Singh, secretary of the union, said the state and centre governments should stop seeking revenue records of the farmers when these are available online. “We also want state government to cancel FIRs registered against the farmers for burning stubble during the previous harvesting season,” he said.

