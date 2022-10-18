Farmers ready for long haul, plan ‘Tikri-like’ protest in Punjab’s Sangrur

Thousands of farmers have been camping outside Punjab chief minister’s house in Sangrur for the past nine days and plan to stay put till the state government accepts their slew of demands, mostly including compensations.

The protesters, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta-Ugrahan, have occupied both sides of the three-kilometre stretch leading to Sangrur from the Patiala-Bathinda highway. At least 300 vehicles have been stationed there permanently, wherein farmers stay. Additional farmers join them, but leave by the evening.

According to the farm leaders, the number of protesters remains between 3,000 and 6,000 but on October 15, it reached up to 15,000 during their ‘Lalkar Rally’.

As per the authorities, efforts are on to resolve the matter at the earliest, but farmers say they are prepared for be in it for the long haul.

“We will not move an inch until our demands are accepted and implemented. If we can stay at Delhi borders for 13 months, then this is nothing. We are prepared to stay here for more days,” said Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chathe Nanhera.

What are their demands

Among their major demands is the release of compensation to farmers for their damaged crops and for the death of their cattle due to lumpy skin disease. They also seek enhancement in the land acquisition relief.

They are demanding the closure of a liquor manufacturing unit at Mansurwal village near Zira and cancellation of cases registered against farmers for burning crop residue and protesting along with a bonus of ₹200 per quintal for the management of stubble without burning it.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the union, said, “This agitation will go on for long. We will relent only when the demands are implemented. It always happens. First farmers have to struggle to get their demands accepted and then implemented.”

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “I, along with Sangrur SSP, went to the protesting site and had a word with union leaders. We are trying to resolve the matter as soon as possible.”

The protesters have their tractor-trailers parked on the sides while the middle part of the road is left for the traffic movement. Only a 400-metre area has been blocked by them to set up a stage. Each modified trolley, which has been converted into makeshift home, has its own kitchen, where they prepare their food and serve to other protesters.

Amreek Singh, 55, from Balad Kalan, said, “We start our day by making tea and cleaning the surroundings of our makeshift accommodation. Later, each member starts preparing breakfast and around 11am, we go to the main pandal to listen to our leaders.”

