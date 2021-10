Farmers’ representatives meet Khattar over highway blockade

Farmers’ representatives from Sonepat district under the leadership of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on Saturday gave a memorandum to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding reopening of blocked national highways at Singhu border due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

An official spokesperson said the CM assured them that constant efforts are being made in this regard, talks are on and he “hoped” that the blocked national highways in state will be reopened soon.

The delegation of 25 farmers was headed by patron, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Haryana, Tahar Singh Chauhan; and included state vice-president, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Savita Mor; sarpanch Jakholi, Gaurav; sarpanch Khurampur, Naresh; district president, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mukesh Dahiya; district general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Sanjeev Antil; Tikaram Chauhan, Kuldeep Chauhan, and Deepak Aterana.