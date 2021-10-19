Farmers squat on rail tracks, train services hit in Punjab

Farmer unions blocked railway tracks at more than 200 points across Punjab as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s six-hour “rail roko” protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence hampering train movement.

The farmers are demanding dismissal and arrest of Union minister of state Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

According to a senior Punjab Police official of the law and order wing, protests were largely peaceful. A total of 30 trains were either cancelled or short-terminated due to blockades in the Ferozepur railway division.

According to a bulletin issued by the Ferozepur divisional railway manager (DRM) in the morning, farmers started blocking railway traffic around 5.15am even as the call of “rail roko” was for six hours from 10am.

DRM Seema Sharma did not respond to the calls for an update later in the day.

Ferozepur railways divisional public relations officer Vikrant Kumar said they have been directed not to release any input.

“Any details about cancellation or rescheduling of trains will be issued only by the headquarters,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, railway sources said 14 passenger trains were cancelled and 16 others were short-terminated at various stations.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary, Sukhdev Kokrikalan said the union activists blocked trains at 26 spots in 16 districts of the state.

The protesters blocked the Ludhiana-Jakhal track in Sangrur. Besides, thousands of farmers led by BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), including women, jammed the same track at the Sunam railway station. Farmers also laid siege to the Bathinda-Delhi track at Barnala and Handiaya railway stations.

In Jalandhar, the members of the Doaba Kisan Union and the BKU (Rajewal) staged a protest at the Dakoha railway crossing. Some other farmer bodies staged a protest at Paragpur village. They said that the central government has been testing patience of the farmers but they are committed for a peaceful protest till the farm laws are not repealed.

Farmers also laid siege to railway tracks in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) staged the “rail roko” protest in 12 districts across Punjab and laid siege to the Amritsar-Delhi track at Devidaspura village near Jandiala Guru Town in Amritsar district.