Farmers stage demonstrations to mark Lakhimpur Kheri violence anniv

: Farmers’ unions on Monday held demonstrations in various parts of Haryana against the Union government to mark the anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and paid condolences to those who died in the incident.

The farmers held peaceful protests outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and other parts of the state.

“The mastermind behind the incident Ajay Mishra, who is union minister of state for home affairs, has not been removed from his post and innocent farmers were booked for the gruesome incident. Those farmers who have been arrested should be released and Mishra needs to be sacked from the Union cabinet,” Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Inderjit Singh said.

The protesters also burnt effigies of the Union government and Uttar Pradesh government.

The violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri killed eight people, including four farmers, on October 3, 2021.