Farmers stage protest against BJP leaders in Hisar

Police failed to stop the movement of farmers who broke through and displayed black flags and raised slogans against the saffron party leaders
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
A group of protesters, including women, arrived at around 2pm carrying black flags and tried to reach the venue. (Manoj Dhaka/HT )

Farmers opposed the visit of BJP leaders, including agriculture minister JP Dalal, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Sonali Phogat, who had arrived to attend an Ambedkar Jayanti event at the Community Centre in Patel Nagar, Hisar, on Sunday .

Police failed to stop the movement of farmers who broke through and displayed black flags and raised slogans against the saffron party leaders.

The protest continued for three hours. Farmers alleged that police used force to disperse them.

A group of protesters, including women, arrived at around 2pm carrying black flags and tried to reach the venue. The police, however, kept them in check for some time.

Later, protesters who managed to enter the venue burnt BJP flags and raised slogans against the party. Hisar police spokesperson Vikash Lohachab said that the police detained some protesters, including women, near the venue and released them later.

“The police had to use mild force while controlling the protesters who were kept at some distance from the venue,” he said. Kisan Sabha leader Shamsher Nambardar said, “It is surprising that at a time when the Covid cases are growing alarmingly, the BJP is organising events in such congestedplaces.”

Hundreds of farmers staged a protest for the second consecutive day as BJP MP Nayab Saini visited Kurukshetra on Sunday, forcing the police to use mild force and take around 70 protestors into custody.

The Kurukshetra MP was to attend a programme on Ambedkar Jayanti. Police personnel had to struggle to control the farmers when they reached close to the venue and tried to cross the barricades. Later, the police detained 70 farmers and took them to Police Lines.

Kurukshetra assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Ravinder Tomar said farmers had been permitted to protest in the theme park but they tried to cross the barricades and disrupted law and order. Farmers alleged that Saini was deliberately holding such programmes to divide the people and disrupt peace.

Saini accused the Congress of instigating protests against the ruling parties. “This should be called Congress’ protest not farmers’ protest as some people are using the farmers’ cause as a front to work against their welfare,” he said.

Amid heavy police deployment, education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar reached Karnal to attend the Ambedkar Jayanti programme. “We are open for any discussion in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to clear farmers’ doubts,” he said.

