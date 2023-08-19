Ludhiana: Farmer union stage sit-in outside police chief’s office

Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) on Saturday staged a sit-in on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road outside the office of the commissioner of police seeking arrest of all the accused after a farmer allegedly ended his life last week. Farmer unions staging a protest outside office of commissioner of police in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The farmers, it seems, are ready for a long haul as they have brought ration and beddings along with them and warned the authorities that they would not lift the protest till the accused are arrested, claiming that the farmer was ‘forced’ to end his life.

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer, had allegedly consumed poisonous substance on August 11 and in the suicide note recovered by the police, he accused Ashwani Jain, his father Devraj of Mall Enclave and Rajesh Kumar Jain of Rishi Nagar of abetment.

The victim’s brother Dildar Singh had lodged the complaint stating the accused had taken illegal possession of their property in Jainpur village and falsely implicated Sukhwinder in a case.

Police filed an FIR under Sections 306, 34 of the IPC against the three accused at PAU police station on August 11. The police have arrested Rajesh Jain.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the team has been formed for investigation. The police will take action after investigating the matter thoroughly.