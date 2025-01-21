Farmers suspend Delhi Chalo march but Jan 26 tractor rally on

Suspending the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march after an invite for talks from the Centre, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday said that farmers will instead hold a tractor march on Republic Day. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addressing the media at Shambhu border on Monday. (PTI)

“Until January 26, we have suspended the Delhi Chalo march. But we will be holding a tractor march on Republic Day. Farmers will park their tractors outside shopping malls, silos, and offices of BJP leaders— including MPs and MLAs— for 1.5 hours. We will not block roads,” Pandher said while disclosing the farmer’s action plan.

Pandher said they (KMM) are appealing to SKM (non-political) convener Jagit Singh Dallewal to end his fast and get fit to take part in the talks.

Pandher also requested the Union government to advance the talks, scheduled for February 14 and demanded a change in the venue from Chandigarh to Delhi.

“We don’t buy into the Union government’s argument that the meeting with farmers cannot take place before February 14 given the model code of conduct (MCC) in place given Delhi state assembly elections. Holding a meeting can’t be a violation of poll code guidelines. Was announcing the 8th pay commission not a violation of MCC? Therefore, we appeal to the Centre to advance the meeting,” Pandher said.

Pandher’s ‘disagreement’ over the date and venue of the talks comes days after a delegation of officials from the Union agriculture ministry, led by joint secretary Priya Ranjan, invited the protesting farmer factions for talks. Pandher was present at the meeting which was held with the representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on January 18 but left before a public announcement regarding the acceptance of the invite was made.

SKM (non-political) leader Kaka Singh Kotra said: “Dallewal will continue his fast-unto-death. KMM’s appeal shows that they too are concerned about Dallewal’s health. We will consult the medical board constituted by the Punjab government before taking any decision.”

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands.