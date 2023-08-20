Seeking flood relief, Haryana farmers outfits to gherao Chandigarh on Monday

Sixteen farmer outfits on Saturday announced to gherao Chandigarh on August 22, demanding compensation for losses due to the recent floods.

(HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Jind, Bhartiya kisan mazdoor union’s Haryana president Suresh Koth said they have completed their preparations for ‘Chandigarh kooch’.

“Due to flash floods, a loss of over ₹20,000 crore has been reported in fields and villages and the Centre should release the compensated promptly. Farmers have been demanding compensation from the government but they are yet to get concrete response,” he added.

He further said some fields continue to remain inundated but the government is in a slumber.

“We will lay a siege on Union Territory on August 22 to warn the Centre through the state government. Around 20,000 farmers from various states are expected to take part in the protest, and we are likely to set up two points outside the capital. If the BJP-JJP government fails to address our issues, we will start a pucca morcha in the UT,” he added.

The farmer outfits urged the state government to ensure that right-wing outfits like Bajrang Dal, VHP and other right-wing outfits don’t not carry weapons, and restrict the use of provocative slogans while taking out religious a procession in Nuh on August 28, else the khaps and farmers bodies will take action.

Koth said the right-wing groups may use religious slogans but they are not allowed to create unrest in the peaceful state.

“Soon a mahapanchayat would be called in Nuh to spread a message of unity in the country,” he added.

