Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Farmers to hold protest in Haryana’s Hisar on Nov 26

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 04:12 am IST

November 26 is significant for farmers as they started their protest against three farm laws (now repealed) five years ago on the same date.

The farmer unions associated with Haryana Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (HSKM) have decided to hold a protest in Hisar on November 26 to press for their demands, including compensation for the kharif crops damaged due to incessant rainfall, procurement of crops on the minimum support price (MSP) and action against insurance companies for not releasing compensation to farmers on time.

November 26 is significant for farmers as they started their protest against three farm laws (now repealed) five years ago on the same date. A farmer leader from Hisar, Sardanand Rajli said that the farmers are being exploited as compensation for damaged crops is not released, cultivators are booked for stubble burning, crops are not procured on MSP despite farmers’ 13-month-long agitation at Delhi’s borders five years ago.

“We are demanding withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Act and smart meter scheme, the permissible limit of moisture content for paddy should be increased from 17% to 22%, waterlogging situation is not improved and some other demands,” he added.

Dayanand Punia, a farmer leader from All India Kisan Sabha said that they are demanding release of 350 crore for damaged kharif crops for 2023 season in Bhiwani’s Loharu but their voices are being ignored.

