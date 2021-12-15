Farmers will clear all sites by Wednesday: Tikait

Farmers camping at Jind’s two toll plazas and Hisar’s Ramayana toll plaza on Tuesday lifted their dharnas after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders took part in a ‘Samapan Samaroh’.

Addressing the gathering at Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urged the farmers to get ready for a big battle if the Union government fails to take appropriate steps to ensure minimum support price (MSP) on crops and taking back cases filed against farmers.

“We have not ended the agitation but suspended the stir to give rest to the foot soldiers. We have won this battle due to Haryana farmers’ support and Punjab leadership. Political parties and governments had created a wide gap between farmers of the two states over the Satluj-Yamuna canal (SYL) link but this agitation has broken all barriers and united Punjab and Haryana,” he said.

“The politicians can also try to divert attention of the SYL but you need to be aware from their dirty politics,” he added.

SIT heading in good direction

Commenting on the special investigation team’s (SIT) probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, BKU leader Tikait said the investigation is heading in a good direction and Union minister Ajay Mishra should resign from his position on morality.

“The farmers’ agitation will play a crucial role in the next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The farmers know everything and are intelligent in taking decisions before casting the vote. We will hold a meeting of SKM leaders on January 15 to review the steps taken by the Union government over our demands,” he added.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said they will form the committees of SKM in all districts across country.

“The farmers will clear all protest sites in Haryana by Wednesday morning. If the government tries to betray us, we will launch a bigger agitation against them,” he added.

After SKM leaders addressed the farmers at Hisar’s Ramayana toll plaza toll till filing the copy, they directed the farmers to clear the protest sites and ensure that all toll plazas become operational. Except Ramyana toll plaza, majority of the toll plazas in the region are set for operation.