Farooq, J&K dy CM escape unhurt in attack near Jammu marriage hall

A man was arrested after he opened fire at a wedding function in Jammu allegedly aiming at former J&K chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary . Jammu: Security personnel deployed outside the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after a gunman fired a shot targeting him and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at a wedding function, in Jammu, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The firing incident happened at Greater Kailash area when Farooq Abdullah and deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary were leaving a marriage function.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was quickly overpowered by a protection team present at the venue and taken into custody.

“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed,” said chief minister Omar Abdullah in a post on X.

He said that there are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM.

“Thankfully both the DCM & @nasirsogami who were accompanying my father at the time are also safe and sound. The almighty shielded them,” he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that all the three NC leaders were safe.

“I have spoken to Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahab, deputy chief minister Surinder Ji, and Nasir Aslam Wani Sb. They are safe and fine,” he said.

Senior National Conference leader and advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani told mediapersons: “He tried to fire his revolver at Dr Farooq Abdullah, but Allah saved him. Allah did a great favour. The deputy chief minister of J&K was also present at the wedding and Dr Farooq Abdullah was there as well,” Wani said.