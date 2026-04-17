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Fast track for fruit: Railways to run cargo train between Budgam, Delhi

Service, which begins on Friday, will cut transit time for perishables like cherries and peaches to 24 hours, boosting J&K’s economy

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:02 am IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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In a significant boost for Jammu and Kashmir’s fruit growers and handicraft merchants, the Indian Railways announced the launch of a rapid cargo train between Budgam and New Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar starting on Friday.

With perishable cash crops like cherries, peaches, and plums set to hit the market in May, local businessmen estimate that the rail link will be approximately 30% to 40% cheaper than traditional trucking. (File)

This dedicated service aims to provide a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective alternative to road transport, arriving at a critical juncture for the region’s horticulture sector. With perishable cash crops like cherries, peaches, and plums set to hit the market in May, local businessmen estimate that the rail link will be approximately 30% to 40% cheaper than traditional trucking.

Bypassing highway disruptions

The initiative follows a formal request from chief minister Omar Abdullah after last monsoon’s landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway left hundreds of trucks stranded for over a fortnight.

During that crisis, temporary freight operations from Sopore, Budgam, and Anantnag proved vital in saving the fruit industry.

According to Raghvender Singh, the railways public relations officer in Srinagar, the service will initially operate on a trial basis until May 31. The decision to induct the train into permanent service will depend on occupancy levels recorded during this trial period.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fast track for fruit: Railways to run cargo train between Budgam, Delhi
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fast track for fruit: Railways to run cargo train between Budgam, Delhi
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