Fast track for fruit: Railways to run cargo train between Budgam, Delhi

In a significant boost for Jammu and Kashmir’s fruit growers and handicraft merchants, the Indian Railways announced the launch of a rapid cargo train between Budgam and New Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar starting on Friday.

With perishable cash crops like cherries, peaches, and plums set to hit the market in May, local businessmen estimate that the rail link will be approximately 30% to 40% cheaper than traditional trucking. (File)

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This dedicated service aims to provide a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective alternative to road transport, arriving at a critical juncture for the region’s horticulture sector. With perishable cash crops like cherries, peaches, and plums set to hit the market in May, local businessmen estimate that the rail link will be approximately 30% to 40% cheaper than traditional trucking.

Bypassing highway disruptions

The initiative follows a formal request from chief minister Omar Abdullah after last monsoon’s landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway left hundreds of trucks stranded for over a fortnight.

During that crisis, temporary freight operations from Sopore, Budgam, and Anantnag proved vital in saving the fruit industry.

According to Raghvender Singh, the railways public relations officer in Srinagar, the service will initially operate on a trial basis until May 31. The decision to induct the train into permanent service will depend on occupancy levels recorded during this trial period.

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{{^usCountry}} Optimised logistics for exports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Optimised logistics for exports {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The logistics of the new route are designed for efficiency: Train No. 00462 departs Budgam at 6:15 am and arrives at Adarsh Nagar station in New Delhi by 5am the following day. The return journey, Train No. 00461, departs Adarsh Nagar at 5am to reach Budgam by 10:45am the next day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The logistics of the new route are designed for efficiency: Train No. 00462 departs Budgam at 6:15 am and arrives at Adarsh Nagar station in New Delhi by 5am the following day. The return journey, Train No. 00461, departs Adarsh Nagar at 5am to reach Budgam by 10:45am the next day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Comprising eight parcel vans and a seating-cum-luggage compartment, the train will make strategic halts at Bari Brahmana and Ambala Cantt to support regional traders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comprising eight parcel vans and a seating-cum-luggage compartment, the train will make strategic halts at Bari Brahmana and Ambala Cantt to support regional traders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond horticulture, the link is expected to accelerate the export of high-value goods such as saffron, walnuts, and Pashmina shawls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond horticulture, the link is expected to accelerate the export of high-value goods such as saffron, walnuts, and Pashmina shawls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local trade association leaders, including Fayaz Ahmad of Fruit Mandi Sopore and Tariq Ahmad Mughloo of the Kashmir Economic Alliance, see the move as a transformative step for the Valley’s economy, urging the government to expand facilities to all major stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local trade association leaders, including Fayaz Ahmad of Fruit Mandi Sopore and Tariq Ahmad Mughloo of the Kashmir Economic Alliance, see the move as a transformative step for the Valley’s economy, urging the government to expand facilities to all major stations. {{/usCountry}}

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