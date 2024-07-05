Fatehgarh Sahib DC to probe allegations against PPCB official for overstepping jurisdiction

Chief secretary Anurag Verma marked an inquiry against the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official on the allegations of overstepping his jurisdiction to act against the industry. Chief secretary Anurag Verma marked an inquiry against the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official on the allegations of overstepping his jurisdiction to act against the industry.

Fatehgarh Sahib deputy commissioner Preneet Shergill has been tasked to conduct a probe and submit a report. The probe wasn’t marked to PPCB as the complainant raised apprehension over an impartial probe as the person in question was a high-ranking official in the pollution board.

Complainant Jarnail Singh, a businessman of Mandi Gobindgarh, alleged that Pradeep Gupta, who has been posted as chief environment engineer, overstepped his jurisdiction and issued notices and passed orders under section 31 of the Air Act (Prevention and Control of Pollution Act-1981) and section 33-A of water (Prevention and Control of Pollution Act-1974) to industries whereas he had no power to issue notices and orders to medium scale industrial units.

“As per the policy of the board, only the member secretary of PPCB may issue such notices and officers, before issuing such notices, need approval from the member secretary. However, Gupta issued several notices and later ‘settled’ the cases by imposing meagre fines,” Jarnail alleged in his complaint.

He also produced a case wherein a demand of ₹14.75 lakh was raised as environmental compensation, but later the case was settled for just ₹12,500.

He further alleged that Gupta’s modus operandi caused loss to the state exchequer as proper fines were not imposed and settled. “In a lot of cases, the approval of member secretary has not been taken,” he said.

Confirming the development, DC Shergill said that she had initiated the inquiry and summoned the record from the PPCB. “A fact-finding report will be submitted in the next few days,” the DC said.

Gupta rejected the allegations and said that he had acted as per the provisions of the PPCB. “The complainant is nursing a personal grudge against me. Similar complaints were already filed with the PPCB and other departments, and the probes didn’t find any truth in the allegations against me. I am open to any inquiry, as notices were issued as per the power delegated by the PPCB,” Gupta said.