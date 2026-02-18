Father-son duo held for double murder in Haryana’s Rohtak

A father-son duo was arrested in connection with the killing of two brothers with sticks and a sword at Polangi village in Rohtak on February 13, police said on Tuesday. A father-son duo was arrested in connection with the killing of two brothers with sticks and a sword at Polangi village in Rohtak on February 13, police said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said that two persons- Amit and his father Randhir were arrested in connection with the murder of two brothers Karambir alias Bulla and Kuldeep, both in their 50’s on February 13.

“The accused along with others had barged into the brothers’ house on February 13 and attacked them with sticks and a sword. A minor girl from the accused persons’ family had gone missing and they suspected the victim’s role in the incident. In 2024, Sunny, a close aide of the accused, had hit Karambir and his third brother Jagmender and later a case was registered against Sunny. Sunny and the accused had been mounting pressure on the victim to take the case back and arrive at a compromise. But the double murder was executed after the girl went missing,” SP added.

The victim’s brother Jagmender had told the police that a group of people, including Amit, his father Randhir, Manoj, Dinesh, Sunny, Gaurav and others attacked his brothers with sticks, bricks and sword. The complainant said that he somehow fled from there on his bike, otherwise he might have been killed as well.

Rohtak SP further said that efforts are on and the other accused in the case are likely to be arrested by this evening.