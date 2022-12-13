Father-son duo killed in road mishap in Muktsar

A 29-year-old Vakeel Kumar and his father Kishan Kumar (55) were killed, when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle near Muktsar district’s Sangudhona village on Tuesday.

Deceased were residents of Kotli Ablu village of Bathinda and were returning from Muktsar when the fatal mishap occurred. According to the information, Vakeel got married on December 7. Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle caught fire after the high-impact collision on Muktsar-Bathina road. Occupants of the SUV fled from the accident spot leaving behind the vehicle. A police personnel, who was passing by the accident spot, arranged a vehicle to rush the badly injured father-son duo the Muktsar civil hospital where they succumbed to multiple injuries. Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman said police teams are tracking down the occupants of the seized SUV.

