Father-son duo’s book on sex laws released in Chandigarh

Justice MM Kumar, former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court, former president of National Company Law Tribunal and currently a Member of National Human Rights Commission released a book titled “Sex Laws in India” at Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday
The book ‘Sex Laws in India’ being released at Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Justice MM Kumar, former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court, former president of National Company Law Tribunal and currently a Member of National Human Rights Commission released a book titled “Sex Laws in India” at Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday.

The book is a critical assessment of sex laws for the common man and co-authored by the father-son duo of Sanjeev Jindal, additional district and sessions judge (retired) and president of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and Abhishek Jindal, an advocate at Punjab and Haryana high court. It is published by Unistar Books Private Limited.

Sanjeev Jindal said that the critical assessment of sex laws enables the common man to shape their views and smoothen their behavior vis-à-vis other members of the society. “The beauty of this book is that it does not discuss sex laws statute-wise and section-wise in a typical legal /academic manner, but topic-wise in an interesting story-telling manner,” he said.

Justice JC Verma (retired), former judge at Rajasthan HC; justice Viney Mittal (retired), former judge, Madhya Pradesh HC and advocate Santokhwinder Singh Grewal, president of the Punjab and Haryana high court Bar Association, were also present on the occasion.

