Father-son duo shot at in Ambala, robbed of car
A masked man shot at a 65-year-old man and his son, and snatched their car while they were inspecting their under-construction site in Manikpur village of Ambala City on Sunday.
The victims, Gulshan Kumar and his son, Paras Bhatia, 28, who live in Palika Vihar, Ambala City, suffered one gunshot wound each in the thigh. Police said they were given initial treatment at the district civil hospital, before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Kumar, an iron merchant, told the police that he and his son were at the site around 4 pm, when a masked man approached them and demanded their car’s key at gunpoint.
“We gave him the key without any questions, but he fired two shots at us, before fleeing. I managed to reach an acquaintance’s godown nearby and drove to the trauma centre for treatment with some help,” Kumar’s son told mediapersons.
Eyewitnesses said the robber had arrived on a Punjab-registered Honda Activa and parked it on the opposite side of the road, before approaching the father-son duo.
On Kumar’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Ambala Sadar station.
DSP (Traffic) Joginder Sharma said police teams were on the trail of the robber, and authorities in neighbouring districts of Haryana and Punjab had also been informed. The registration number of the two-wheeler seized from the crime spot was being verified, he added.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics