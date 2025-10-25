Father-son duo shot dead in Sonepat

Sonepat police said that a father and son were shot at by assailants who were in a Mahindra Scorpio on Friday. The duo were on their way to appear in a court hearing near Kharkhauda by-pass in Sonepat district.

The deceased have been identified as Dharambir, 50 and his 25-year-old son Mohit, who was out on bail in a murder case for which he was to appear in court. The incident took place when the father-son duo were going from their village Gopalpur to Sonepat to appear in a court hearing and the attackers chased them and opened fire near Kharkhauda bypass.

Sonepat DCP (crime) Narender Singh said that after executing the crime, the attackers tried to flee but their Scorpio rammed into a divider.

“The attackers left the vehicle and snatched a bike at gunpoint and fled. The Scorpio was registered on the name of Sahil Parashar, a resident of Khanda village. Mohit was booked in a murder case registered in 2020. Earlier too, three men identified as Rahul, Ankush and Sunny were booked for attacking Mohit,” the DCP added.

He said that Mohit, who has been involved in criminal activities in the past, along with his two friends- Nitin and Sagar had gone on a trip to Haridwar in 2020. Out of the three Sagar did not return home.

“Sagar’s family had lodged a missing complaint and when Mohit and Nitin were questioned by the police, they confessed to killing Sagar and throwing his body on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway after an argument took place between them,” the DCP said.

The police have formed five teams and booked unknown persons for murder and said that they suspect old rivalry as the motive for the killing.