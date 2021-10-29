Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fazilka boys’ team wins Punjab state baseball championship

The Fazilka baseball boy’s team emerged champions by defeating Ludhiana 8-4 in the finals of the 9th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship organised by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gill, Ludhiana
Players in action during the Punjab State Baseball Championship. (HT)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Moga bagged the third spot by beating Mohali 3-2.

Overall, 15 districts including Ludhiana, Fazilka, Patiala, Moga, Barnala, Ferozpur, Sangrur, Amritsar, Malerkotla, Mohali, Muktsar, Gurdaspur, Ropar, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib participated in the championship.

Ludhiana on Wednesday had beaten Moga by 3-2 score to reach the finals while Fazilka had beaten Mohali 14-4.

The Ludhiana baseball girls’ team had on Wednesday won the state tournament by defeating Ferozpur 14-4 in the finals

